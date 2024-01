January 29, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Graduation day was celebrated on Saturday at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School with the theme “Destined to make a difference”.

The ceremony commenced with the solemn procession of graduating students followed by the school song. Principal Lavanya Mithran delivered the welcome address.

G. Parameshwara, Home Minister, in his valedictory address said women have the power to change the world whether they are educated or uneducated.

