BIS raids toy manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Published - June 07, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), on Thursday, conducted a search and seizure operation at three premises of Maruthi Internationals, which manufactures and supplies toys, for allegedly violating the licensing condition.

According to an official release, the firm has licence to manufacture and supply soft toys as per Indian standards at only one premise, where the firm uses the BIS mark (ISI mark) on the toys.

But during the operation, it was found that the firm was allegedly manufacturing and selling the products from the three premises with the ISI mark.

The release also said a few toys were also found with “Made in China” on them without the BIS license. About 35,000 toys and about six packages of polyester staples fibre were seized.

