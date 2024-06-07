GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BIS raids toy manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Published - June 07, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), on Thursday, conducted a search and seizure operation at three premises of Maruthi Internationals, which manufactures and supplies toys, for allegedly violating the licensing condition.

According to an official release, the firm has licence to manufacture and supply soft toys as per Indian standards at only one premise, where the firm uses the BIS mark (ISI mark) on the toys.

But during the operation, it was found that the firm was allegedly manufacturing and selling the products from the three premises with the ISI mark.

The release also said a few toys were also found with “Made in China” on them without the BIS license. About 35,000 toys and about six packages of polyester staples fibre were seized.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.