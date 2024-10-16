BIS celebrates World Standards Day

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru, celebrated World Standards Day on the theme “Shared vision for a better world” on Monday, October 14.

Ramandeep Chowdhary, Secretary, State Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology,the chief guest, emphasised the importance of standards in every aspect of life, the theme of World Standards Day 2024 and how standards help in shaping the future of younger generations.

Mr. Chowdhary said that standards are the foundation stones of trust between consumer industry and governments in different fields and stated that standards ensure safety, quality and efficiency.

Sudhakar, outstanding scientist, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, in his presidential address emphasised on this year’s goal of sustainable development goal (SDG) 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure by using artificial intelligence (AI). He stated that AI is dominating everyone’s life and explained the new innovations in the space sector and implementation of a large number of Indian standards in ISRO and other defence sectors.

Vijayaveeran K., director and head Bangalore branch, Nagamani T., director and Head Bengaluru laboratory felicitated the Stakeholders, All India First licensees, active mentors of the standards clubs of BIS, resource personnel for standards promotion activities and long-standing licensees were felicitated on the occasion.

