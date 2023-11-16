Birds and birders of Bengaluru

November 16, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Poornima Kannan began birding a decade ago, primarily because of her husband. “He would disappear every Sunday and come back with a sparkle in his eye,” recalls Poornima, today an avid birdwatcher herself. Curious about this activity that her husband loved, she decided to try birding with him. “I too got hooked to it.”

Poornima is an active part of BNG Birds, a birding community in the city that has grown exponentially over the last few decades or so. Ulhas Anand, the co-founder of EcoEdu Consultants, who has been birding in Bengaluru for nearly 34 years, agrees. “There are more people aware of this and trying to participate,” he says, adding that the city’s demography has also evolved considerably over the years. “We see many people coming from all walks of life, and that has been a great thing,” he says.

Ecologist and ornithologist Dr. Krishna M.B., who has been birding in Bengaluru since the mid-seventies, echoes this opinion. “When I began birdwatching, not too many people knew what it was,” he says. Even studying birds formally was challenging back then. “People had no option but to take traditional botany, zoology or agriculture courses. Now, there are so many options,” he says. This interest in birds has even percolated down to the school level. “In more affluent schools today, I think that there are even students doing projects related to birds. That is how things have changed,” says Dr. Krishna.

A walk in the park

It is around 7.45 a.m., early Sunday morning, the second weekend of November, coincidentally also the birth anniversary of India’s birdman Salim Ali. The group of 30-odd people of all ages and genders, most wearing sturdy walking shoes and carrying binoculars, edge towards a thicket of bamboo situated near the west gate of the 200-year-old Lalbagh Botanical Garden in South Bengaluru.

A small, smoky-hued bird flits unperturbed amidst this patch, its scarlet eyes gleaming. “Ashy drongo,” says Dr. S. Subramanya, popularly known as Subbu or Subbi, a veteran ornithologist who worked under Dr. Salim Ali in the 1980s. “They are pugnacious birds,” he continues, pointing out that these insectivorous birds—nine species of which are believed to exist in India—are fairly aggressive and think nothing of attacking larger birds or animals if they are threatened. “I’ve been pecked by one, too,” he laughs, offering tips on how to distinguish the ashy drongo, which migrates to the South in winter, from the resident black drongo.

Other birds emerge from the bushes, trees and grass of the botanical garden over the 2-hour-long walk, with senior birders, like Krishna, Subbu, and Ulhas, continuing to expand on the identifying marks and behaviours of these various birds. Some of them include a black-and-white magpie robin, a tiny white-cheeked barbet, an even smaller purple-rumped sunbird, a jungle mynah, a tailor bird and a drowsy-looking spotted owlet. Dr. Subbu even points to the raptors soaring above in the sky and helps distinguish the booted eagle from the common black kite: the latter has a distinctive fork in its tail, he says.

The plethora of birds spotted on this walk still surprises Revathi G., who is attending this event for the first time. “I have walked on that road a thousand times,” recalls Revathi, a long-time resident of the area. “We walked barely 1 km but spotted 20-25 birds… that too in the midst of the city. I couldn’t imagine this,” she says. ‘I was so thrilled with this idea,” says Revathi, who plans to do this again. “I am hooked to this now.”

Since the 1970s

Most senior birders will tell you that the city’s vibrant birding culture was catalysed by Dr. Joseph George, who set up the first informal bird-watching group in Bengaluru in 1972, the Birdwatchers’ Field Club of Bangalore.“Handwritten postcards were sent to inform people about the next outing,” says Ulhas.

Today, thanks to the incursion of technology, the details about the bird walks, which take place every Sunday at different locations in the city, are available on the BNG Birds website. “BNG birds is not a formal group with structure, secretary, president or membership,” explains Ulhas. “A motley crew of people of all ages and backgrounds gets together, and we look at birds, trees, butterflies. Birds are the catch-all term, but we focus on pretty much everything,” he says.

While the interest in birding continues to mount in the city, the inevitable problems of rapid urbanisation, including pollution, shrinking green patches, and concretisation, have had a tremendous negative impact on Bengaluru’s birds. “Today, Lal Bagh is a very pale shadow of its former self,” says Ulhas, an opinion Krishna shares. Population numbers have dropped by nearly 80-90% from the 70s and 80s, he says, adding that the shore birds are the worst off. “The current way of development makes all lakes into a soup bowl, so they get hit,” he says. Another issue, he says, is that green spaces are more isolated today than they used to be, with concrete interspersing avenues and gardens. “When you went through the city, you could hear birds. Now, you don’t,“ he says.

Deepening awareness

Bird walks to educate people in urban areas have, therefore, become more important than ever before to deepen awareness about the natural world. “A large population of today’s technical manpower is going to come from urban spaces, and you can’t ignore that,” says Krishna, who believes that creating an urban population that is more environment and wildlife-sensitive is crucial. “Sensitivity built up in formative years matters,” he says.

Ask Anjana B.R., all of 19, who began birding seriously during COVID and found herself falling in love with it. ‘Birds fascinate me,” says the engineering student, who has attempted to induct various friends and even her college lecturers into the world of birding.

Not only has she deepened her knowledge of birds — she can identify around 20 today — but it has also made her more aware of the larger world she inhabits, shaping her attitudes towards things like crackers, waste disposal and bird feeding (It isn’t a good idea as it blunts their natural instincts). “It makes me very conscious of the decisions I make,” she says.

To know more about birding in Bengaluru, log into https://bngbirds.com/