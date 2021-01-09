Bird Flu | Drop in visitors at Bannerghatta park

Bengaluru

Slew of protective measures announced.

Amid the bird flu scare, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is seeing a drop in the number of visitors.

According to official numbers, on Friday (January 8), the park saw 1,268 visitors, and the total revenue was ₹2,97,560.

On January 7, there were 999 visitors and the revenue generated was ₹2,27,140, while on January 6, 1,715 people visited the park and the revenue generated was ₹4,35,860.

Compare this with the numbers during the Christmas-New Year holiday: on December 16, for example, there were 1,959 visitors while December 23 saw 2,183 visitors.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, executive director, BBP told The Hindu that though the avian influenza scare was definitely a factor, there were other contributors too. “Whenever it rains, the numbers go down. Also, schools also started for class 10 and class 12 students.” she said.

The park — which is home to 378 birds from 45 species — recently announced a slew of protective measures, includng proper cleaning of bird and animal enclosures, to prevent an outbreak.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary said there was no drop in the number of visitors to the sanctuary.