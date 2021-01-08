Bird flu: Bannerghatta Biological Park steps up precautionary measures

With reports in India of Avian Influenza (H5N1), Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is on alert for any symptoms among captive birds housed in the park and nearby areas, said a press release from BBP on Thursday. The park houses 378 birds belonging to 45 species.
Along with COVID-19 protocol for staff and visitors, bio-security measures are being implemented to prevent bird flu. They include washing hands often, wearing rubber gloves and protective clothing and eyewear or a face shield while handling birds or animals, proper cleaning of bird and animal enclosures.
In addition, animal keepers have been advised to look for symptoms such as tremors, diarrhoea, head tilt and paralysis in birds and animals. The park authorities have decided not to allow any domestic or wild birds into the BBP premises, maintain strict vigilance on the movement of wild birds in the safari water bodies and collect random fecal samples for screening of the virus in captive birds.
