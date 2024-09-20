Biometric attendance likely to become mandatory in govt. and aided schools

Students in government and government-aided schools across Karnataka may soon be required to mark their attendance using a biometric system. The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has submitted a proposal following the successful completion of a biometric pilot project. If approved, this system could be implemented in schools starting from the next academic year.

Meanwhile, the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) State Committee has called for the biometric attendance system to be made mandatory not only for students but also for teachers in government and aided schools.

Sources in the DSEL told The Hindu that this initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the quality of education, with one key aspect being the monitoring of student attendance through a biometric system.

For quality education

“Quality education is possible only when all students attend school regularly. Absenteeism negatively impacts the learning process. According to the rules, no student can be detained up to class 9, but absenteeism can lead to learning gaps, which eventually affect SSLC exam results,” a source explained. He added that the department had observed a discrepancy between the number of students registered in the Student Achievement Tracking System and the actual number of students attending school, which needs to be addressed.

The biometric system will also help monitor the number of students benefiting from government schemes such as the distribution of eggs, mid-day meals, shoes, and socks.

To assess its effectiveness, the department recently conducted a pilot project involving one government school in each district. All student details were registered in the system, and biometric attendance was enforced for about 9 to 11 days. Sources said the pilot was successful, with no technical issues, and the department has submitted a report to the government.

“It was 98% accurate. The report has been submitted, and action will be taken based on the government’s decision,” said B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of Public Instruction.

Why not teachers?

However, the SDMC State Committee has demanded that the biometric attendance system should also be mandatory for teachers in all government and aided schools.

Speaking to The Hindu, Umesh G. Gangavadi, State President of the SDMC, said, “During our visits to schools, we noticed numerous cases of teachers being absent without taking leave. About 2.12 lakh teachers are employed in government and aided schools across Karnataka, and around 45,000 guest teachers have been recruited this year. It has come to the department’s attention that in many schools, educational responsibilities are often assigned to guest teachers while permanent teachers are absent.”

He urged the government to implement the biometric system for teachers without yielding to any pressure. “We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister soon to press this demand,” he added.