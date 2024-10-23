Karnataka Minister says biodynamic farms will become part of State’s tourist circuits if proposal is submitted

In a bid to provide a boost to biodynamics, a method of organic cultivation based on astronomical sciences, Law and Tourism Minister H.K. Patil on Tuesday assured the Biodynamic Association of India (BDAI) of including biodynamic farms in Karnataka’s tourist circuits if it submits a proposal in this regard.

Inaugurating a two-day national conference on “Shaping the future of biodynamics in India” being organised in Bengaluru by BDAI to mark 25 years of the biodynamic movement in India, Mr. Patil also assured them of making biodynamic farms a part of the State’s agri tourism plan.

Pointing out that the concept of biodynamics was started a century ago by Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner, the Minister suggested to BDAI to make it part of people’s and farmers’ movement by involving mutts, religious institutions, agricultural universities, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

He expressed concern that the organic farming movement was yet to gain steam in the State. “You will not see more than 100 farmers adopting organic or natural farming in any taluk. Only around Bengaluru, we see more organic farms owing to the demand for organic produce here,” Mr. Patil lamented.

Admitting that all governments failed to initiate necessary measures needed to popularise organic farming, he asked all stakeholders to introspect on why the organic movement was yet to reach the expected level.

BDAI president K. Chandrasekaran expressed concern over the degradation of soil fertility owing to excessive application of fertilizers and pesticides as an impact of green revolution. He maintained that there was a dire need to popularise biodynamics as it would focus on improving soil fertility besides yielding healthy produce.

Pointing out that Sikkim had sometime ago become the first State to declare its agriculture as “chemical free”, he appealed to the Karnataka government to take similar measures in the interest of the health of people and soil fertility.

Well-known Kannada writer S.G. Siddaramaiah observed that traditional agricultural methods were in harmony with nature. “Modern farming has degraded soil fertility and affected farmers’ confidence,” he said.

Rachel Pomroy, a biodynamics expert from New Zealand, described biodynamics as “farming with a spiritual touch.” Jayaram H.R., a well-known organic farmer-turned entrepreneur, observed that Bengaluru had become a leader in organics by accounting for 600 to 700 organic stores.

The two-day convention is witnessing a congregation of farmers, experts and entrepreneurs from the fields of biodynamics.

