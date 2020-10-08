Biocon Foundation to help build metro station

Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Biocon Group of companies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BMRCL on Thursday to contribute ₹65 crore towards the construction of Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road.

“We are pleased to partner with BMRCL for the construction of the metro station. Through our contribution, we are fulfilling our responsibility towards environmental sustainability by providing alternate means of mobility for the citizens of Bengaluru,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Managing Trustee, Biocon Foundation. The station will be named Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, said: “We are happy to have Biocon Foundation coming forth with their support for Sustainable Urban Development and Urban Transport. We are working actively to add 128 km of new metro network in the coming five years.”

The BMRCL in a release said it will construct a foot-over bridge connecting the unpaid area of the station to the other side of Hosur Road. The FoB can be used by both metro passengers and the public. It is also taking footpath improvement work on either side of the station for a distance of 500 metres. The Hebbagodi station is part of 1the 8.82 km R V Road to Bommasandra metro line. The cost of the project is ₹5,744 crore.