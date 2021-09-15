Bengaluru

Bill to reduce dependency on Cauvery for drinking water

In a bid to reduce dependency on Cauvery water and underground water for drinking requirements of Bengaluru, a Bill was introduced in the Assembly to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for owners of sites with not less than 108 sq. m of area.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill, tabled by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, seeks to mitigate urban flooding and reduce pollution of surface water as well as groundwater.

It also seeks to manage the summer peak demand of water through groundwater recharging. It seeks to provide fresh water source to the city through rainwater harvesting in the areas where water quality is poor.


