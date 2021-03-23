Bill on mandatory use of harvested rainwater

23 March 2021 07:38 IST

Recommends dual pipe system for large buildings

For making mandatory usage of harvested rainwater in large buildings, the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday is said to have approved the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Amendment Bill, 2021.

This will ensure that large buildings constructed on 10,000 sq.ft. and above will have to compulsorily make use of harvested rainwater by installing a dual pipe system.

Though the BWSSB has made rainwater harvesting mandatory for all buildings, owners of a majority of buildings allow the collected water to flow into drains leading to wastage of water.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bill envisages implementation of a two-pipe system, one for regular water and another that can be used for toilets, car washing and gardening.