Bikers rob elderly woman of part of gold chain in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two unidentified bikers stole part of a gold chain, worth ₹35,000, from an elderly woman after offering her a lift in Varthur recently.

The victim, Lakshmi Rao, 60, a resident of Prestige apartment in Gunjur, was returning home around 8.30 p.m.

According to the police, she was resting on the road side, unable to to walk due to joint pain, when the duo on a bike approached her, and offered a lift.

Ms. Lakshmi agreed and the the trio managed to reach the destination. While she was getting down, the pillion rider tried to snatch her gold chain.

Sensing trouble, Ms. Lakshmi screamed and held the chain tightly. After struggling for a few seconds, the accused managed to flee with a part of the chain.

The Varthur police have taken up a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Ashoknagar police arrested Syed Kashif, 22, and his associate, Farid Ahmed, 20, from Chamarajapet for allegedly stealing a gold chain from an elderly woman on January 5.

The victim, Hemavathy Srinivas, 70, was on her way to the temple when the accused confronted her on a scooter and sped away after snatching her 48.5g gold chain.

Based on a complaint, the police, with the help of CCTV camera footage, identified the accused and arrested them. The police also arrested Sultan Pasha, 27 for purchasing the stolen chain.