Bikers performing stunts, lack of traffic sense main concerns of Yelahanka residents

Bengaluru

06 November 2021 20:11 IST

Youths performing wheelies and bike stunts as well as lack of traffic sense among motorists were the main concerns raised by Yelahanka residents at the traffic Janasamparka Divas held by the North Division police on Saturday.

Many residents also voiced their concerns about private buses driving rashly, putting both pedestrians and motorists at risk. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic North) Savitha S. assured residents that they would intensify the crackdown on erring motorists and install signage and parking boards to ensure traffic discipline.

The police also assured citizens that timers would be installed at traffic signals to help ease of vehicle movement.

Advertising

Advertising

To a quarry on the lack of road discipline, Ms. Savitha said awareness programmers would be taken up in schools and colleges now that physical classes had resumed. “Traffic police personnel and officers will be deputed to hold sessions shortly,” she said.

When residents complained about rude vehicle towing staff — a problem that has cropped up in other parts of the city as well, she instructed officials to take strict action on towing teams not adhering to norms. She asked people to report incidents to the control room. Many residents demanded that the police restart drives against drunken driving to curb the menace as night curfew norms have been lifted. The DCP pointed out that though special drives had resumed a while back, it had stopped over the past few days due to heavy rain. “The special drives will start again,” she said.