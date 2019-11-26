Bengaluru

Bikers beat up railway guard for refusing to open gate

Police say he refused to open the gate as a train was due to pass

Five men on motorcycles allegedly beat up a railway guard and his colleague for refusing to open the gate before a train could pass. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday at Mallasandra Gubbi railway gate.

Railway guard Siddaraju C.T. had shut the gate to allow the Talguppa Express (Mysuru-Talguppa) to pass through. A group of five men on three motorcycles approached Siddaraju and asked him to open the gate.

“When Siddaraju told them to wait, the men pounced on him and started assaulting him. When a trackman on duty, Venugopal K., tried to rescue his colleague, they assaulted him too, and snatched his mobile phone when he tried to record the incident,” said the police.

Siddaraju and Venugopal refused to open the gate until the train passed. The duo later filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Rural railway police and shared the registration numbers of the motorcycles.

The police have taken up a case against the accused who have been charged with assaulting government employees, criminal intimidation and assault. Efforts are on to track them down, said the police.

