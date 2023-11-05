Bikers beat up cab driver in road-rage incident in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 38-year-old cab driver was allegedly dragged out and beaten up by two bikers in a road-rage incident on Hosur service road on Friday night.

The victim, Dhananjaya H.K., was ferrying two passengers from Koramangala to Begur around 8.30 p.m. He stopped at the Kudlu gate signal after it turned red. Two bikers behind his cab started honking for him to move, but Mr. Dhananjaya ignored them, said the police.

The duo confronted him, abused him verbally, and dragged him out of the car and began to hit him after which he collapsed on the ground. The duo soon fled while the two passengers helped take Mr. Dhananjaya to a private hospital and informed his relatives, said the police.

Mr. Dhananjaya later gave a statement to the Bandepalya police along with the registration number of the bike. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR charging the duo under assault and criminal intimidation for further investigation.

