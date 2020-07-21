Biker who hit 300 kmph traced

21 July 2020 22:17 IST

A software engineer, who shared a video clip of his speedometer touching almost 300 km per hour on social media, perhaps hoping for a bit of fame, caught the attention of the police and landed in trouble after they tracked him down on Tuesday.

The accused, Muniyappa, 29, shared the clip of him speeding on the Electronics City flyover, which was comparatively free of traffic due to the lockdown in the city. After it went viral, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) traced the rider, seized his bike and handed it over to the traffic police.

“The speedometer was recorded through his helmet camera and the person had uploaded the video on his Instagram profile. We have asked the law and order police to take necessary action against him as per the Disaster Management Act, as he had defied the lockdown norms,” a police official attached to the Electronics City Traffic Police Station said.

