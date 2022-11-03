Bengaluru

Biker run over by BMTC bus while negotiating rumble strips in Bengaluru

A representational photo of a policeman near a barricade in Bengaluru. The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road around 10 p.m.

A representational photo of a policeman near a barricade in Bengaluru. The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road around 10 p.m. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A 24-year-old motorist died after being run over by a BMTC bus while he was negotiating a rumble strip in Chowdeshwarinagar on Outer Ring Road on November 2.

The deceased, Pramod Kumar, was an electrical supervisor in a private firm. He was returning to his home at Laggere on his two-wheeler after work when the accident occurred around 10 p.m. The bus was going from Summanahalli towards Laggere

According to the police, Pramod had slowed down to negotiate the rumble strip when the BMTC bus, coming from behind, knocked him down before running over him.

Pramod was pulled out from under the bus and rushed to K.C. General hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police seized the bus and arrested the driver, Hasim Sab, 44, for death due to negligence.


