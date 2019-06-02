Bengaluru

Biker killed, three injured in collision

A 23-year-old electrician died when the motorcycle he was riding allegedly collided with another motorcycle at Sarakki Circle early on Sunday. Three others, including a woman, sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Sikandar Pasha, said the police. “The incident occurred when Sikandar was heading to Lalbagh with a gift to give it to his sister,” said the police. A few passersby who witnessed the accident alerted the police before shifting the injured to the hospital.

The police said they were yet to question the injured.

