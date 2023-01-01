Biker killed, pillion injured in Bengaluru

January 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver was killed and his friend riding pillion severely injured, when a lorry knocked them down at the Mysuru-Bengaluru toll gate under Chickpet traffic police station limits early on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Devaraju, a resident of Yadgir. His friend Devendrappa sustained multiple fractures and is being treated at Victoria Hospital.

According to the police, Mr. Devaraju and Mr. Devendrappa, working as construction labourers, lived at an underconstruction house near PES College in Hosakerehalli. They were going to see their friends living in Guddadahalli.

According to the police, on the way, the lorry knocked down their bike and sped away. The profusely bleeding duo was rushed to Victoria Hospital and Mr. Devaraju succumbed on the way.

The Chickpet traffic police have registered a case of hit and run and efforts are on to track down the vehicle.