Biker killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he lost control and rammed into roadside electric pole in Jalahalli on Wednesday night.

The deceased Hemanth, resident of Gudi Agrahara and employee of a factory was returning home from work. According to the police, Hemanth was riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner and lost control while negotiating a curve near a dhaba and collided with a pole. Passersby rushed the severely injured Hemanth to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Jalahalli police have registered a case and are investigating .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app