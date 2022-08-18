Bengaluru

Biker killed in road accident in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he lost control and rammed into roadside electric pole in Jalahalli on Wednesday night.

The deceased Hemanth, resident of Gudi Agrahara and employee of a factory was returning home from work. According to the police, Hemanth was riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner and lost control while negotiating a curve near a dhaba and collided with a pole. Passersby rushed the severely injured Hemanth to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Jalahalli police have registered a case and are investigating .


