Biker killed in road accident in Bengaluru
A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he lost control and rammed into roadside electric pole in Jalahalli on Wednesday night.
The deceased Hemanth, resident of Gudi Agrahara and employee of a factory was returning home from work. According to the police, Hemanth was riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner and lost control while negotiating a curve near a dhaba and collided with a pole. Passersby rushed the severely injured Hemanth to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Jalahalli police have registered a case and are investigating .
