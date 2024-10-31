GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biker killed in Bengaluru

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old private firm employee was killed when he slipped under a BMTC bus on Indiranagar BDA complex service road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Kumar, a resident of Kadirayyanapalya in Ulsoor. He was driving his bike in the same direction as the bus. The bus driver Nagaraju was driving on the narrow lane, according to the police.

Ratan who was following the bus tried to overtake from the right, but had to brake suddenly to avoid a goods vehicle parked on the road side. Owing to the sudden application of brakes, he lost control and slipped under the heel of the bus and sustained severe injuries. Passers-by rushed him to Bowring Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the bus. The J.B. Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

0 / 0
