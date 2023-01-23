ADVERTISEMENT

Biker killed in accident

January 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after he crashed into a cylinder-laden truck parked on the roadside near Agara lake in Horamavu on Sunday night.

The deceased Honnappa Pujar hailed from Surpur, Yadgir district, and was a tractor driver. He was returning home from work around 9.30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the truck was parked on the roadside and Pujar failed to notice it and crashed into it. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a near-by private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Banasawadi traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the truck driver.

