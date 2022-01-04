Biker killed in accident

Bengaluru

A 28-year-old biker was killed while the pillion rider was injured after they crashed into the up ramp of a flyover in K.G. Halli on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kushal B., an interior decorator from Hebbal. According to the police, he was riding a sports bike.

“The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. Kushal decided to go on a ride to Nagawara Road with his friend despite the curfew. He was convinced that the road would be empty and no policemen would catch them,” said a senior police officer.

Kushal was allegedly riding rashly and lost control of his bike. He crashed into the up-ramp of Nagawara flyover. On impact, he and his friend were tossed in the air. Kushal sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The pillion rider was admitted to hospital and is recovering.