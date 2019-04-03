Biker held with ₹45 lakh cash

Bengaluru

03 April 2019 00:18 IST

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Tuesday arrested a man who was carrying ₹45 lakh in cash without any valid documents. Acting on a tip-off, the police, along with a flying squad officer, intercepted the scooter the accused, Rahul, was riding on G.D. Naidu Hall road and found a black bag filled with currency notes.

Rahul, 30, is a resident J.C. Road in Vinoba Nagar. Saying that he was an employee of a jeweller in Chickpet, he told the police that he had merely followed his employer’s instructions and collected the cash from Sunil, a friend of the jeweller.

Following Rahul’s statement, the police also interrogated said jeweller, Sachin, who told them that it was a “personal loan” to purchase gold jewellery ahead of the festive season. He denied any link between the money and the general elections.

The police have registered a non-cognizable report. Sunil and Sachin have been directed to produce valid documents on the source of the money. “We will alert Income Tax officials for further action while investigating to ascertain whether the accused have violated the model code of conduct,” a senior police officer said.