Biker assaults traffic policeman

A 27-year-old traffic constable attached to Halasuru station was assaulted in full public view by a biker whom he had stopped for violating traffic rules. This is the sixth attack on a policeman in the last week alone.

Constable Kumar D.B. was on duty at Domlur Junction on Saturday when he saw three men on a motorcycle riding in the wrong direction on a one-way road. “They were riding rashly and were not wearing helmets,” said the policeman.

Mr. Kumar stopped them, noted down the registration number of the two-wheeler and instructed the men to follow traffic rules before letting them go.

He continued to manage traffic in the area. However, a few minutes later, one of the riders, later identified as Vasanth Ratnakar, 36, approached the constable on foot and allegedly started abusing him for recording the registration number of the motorcycle.

In his complaint, Kumar said that he tried to reason with Ratnakar, who continued to vent his anger. “He started slapping the constable and abusing him. Passers-by intervened and managed to pacify the accused,” said the police.

The constable informed the police control room and requested back-up. A Hoysala team arrived at the spot and arrested Vasanth. “He was charged for assaulting a policeman on duty and remanded in judicial custody.”