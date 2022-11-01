Biker and pillion rider killed while driving home drunk in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 00:05 IST

A 22-year-old biker and his friend riding pillion were killed, while they were returning home allegedly inebriated on Laggere Ring Road on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Devaraju, and his friend Jagadisha, 22. They were working in a private factory at Peenya.

According to the police, they were drunk and driving without helmets. A probe revealed that they were driving in a rash and negligent manner, lost control, and rammed an under construction signboard, the police said.

The duo sustained severe injuries and passers-by shifted them to K.C. General hospital where Devaraj was declared as brought dead while Jagadisha succumbed in the early hours.

The Rajajinagar traffic police have taken up a case and are probing.

