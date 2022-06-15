Bike thief arrested in Bengaluru

The Byadarahalli police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man and recovered three bikes and a goods vehicle worth ₹2.7 lakh from him.

The accused had been identified as Rajashekhar from Hegganahalli. The police said that the accused would move around with his associates to identify vehicles parked outside houses and steal them by breaking their locks and using duplicate keys.

The accused was arrested following a bike theft complaint and the police identified him based on CCTV camera footage from in and around the area.

The accused had confessed that he had stolen the rest of the vehicles in Rajgopalanagar police station limits, the police said.

The police have booked him under bike theft cases and efforts are on to track down his associates.