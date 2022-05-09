Bike theft: Three arrested in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 18:17 IST

The K.R. Puram police on Monday arrested a gang of three persons, including two juveniles, and recovered 17 motorcycles worth ₹9 lakh from them.

The police said that Shashank, 20, from K.R. Puram, and two of his associates used to move around residential areas to steal bikes parked in front of the houses . The accused would allegedly sell the stolen bikes at throwaway prices.

Based on a series of bike-theft complaints, the police stepped up patrolling and caught the gang. The accused had watched clips on social media on how to steal bikes and took to lifting them, a police officer said.