‘Bike taxis operating under the radar’

Taxi and auto drivers see red, accuse the government of inaction

Over the last few months, some aggregators and online mobile app platforms have started operating bike taxis without a licence, which has riled up taxi and auto drivers who claim that such operations remain illegal.

In the previous 2020-21 budget, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that electric bike taxis would be allowed in the State. Though a year has passed, the Transport Department is yet to come out with detailed guidelines.

The bike taxi business has been a contentious issue with aggregators accusing the department of not being proactive in framing rules. When asked about the status of the proposal, principal secretary of the Transport Department Anjum Parvez said, “The proposal is in its conceptual stage and a final decision has not yet been taken.”

However, taxi drivers, who have been suffering heavy losses since the start of the pandemic, are unhappy that bike taxis continue to operate under the radar, and accused the government of inaction.

“The aggregators are allowing white board two-wheelers, meant for personal use, to run as bike taxis or other purposes. They are risking the lives of customers. We want the Transport Department to take action against those who are operating such services,” said Somashekhar, president, Namma Chalakara Trade Union.

Auto and taxi drivers pointed out that they pay for their yellow board vehicles, but are losing money to motorcyclists who are operating without the required licence from the Transport Department.

“We do not know why the Transport Department is silent about the illegal bike taxi business,” Mr. Somashekhar added.

On the other hand, commuters who want the services to be made legal said that bike taxis are economical and ideal for Bengaluru’s roads as well as for last-mile connectivity.

In the past, there have been instances of officials taking action against aggregators, such as Uber and Ola, for allowing bike taxi services on their mobile apps. At the time, officials had compounded the vehicles.

In March 2019, the Transport Department had even suspended the license of Ola for reportedly operating illegal bike taxis. The order was revoked within a few days.

L. Hemantha Kumara, secretary, Karnataka State Transport Authority, said that bike taxi services remain illegal. “The Transport Department had sent a proposal to the government to allow electric bike taxis to operate. As no guidelines have been issued yet, if anyone provide such services, they are breaking the law,” he said.