Bike rally to save Kunigal Stud Farm

February 10, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Project Vruksha Foundation will organise a bike rally from Bengaluru to Kunigal in support of the Kunigal Stud Farm on February 18, Sunday.

There are plans for an integrated township in the place of the nearly 250-year-old farm, among the top ones in the country today. A global tender to manage the 421.32-acre farm started during the reign of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, was cancelled after the tendering process was completed.

Vijay Nishanth, Biodiversity Management Committee member, BBMP Bengaluru, said during a press meet on Saturday, “The government is bringing up different projects to destroy the ecosystem of the historic Kunigal Stud Farm, which is a home to 170 families, 185 horses and 6500 trees and many more species.”

Jagadesh Nagarajaiah, taluk president of JDS Kunigal, kept five demands to the government: to drop the plan of building an Integrated Township, to preserve the region, to establish a horse research station in Kunigal farm, not allocating this land for commercial, industrial use, and declaring it as a heritage site.

