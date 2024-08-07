Bike rally to create awareness about road safety

To create awareness about road safety and promote responsible riding practices to prevent bone and joint injuries, the Department of Orthopaedics in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and UMEED, the institute’s community service club, organised a bike rally on Wednesday.

The rally was called ‘Helmet- thon’ to signify the importance of wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. The volunteers tied yellow ribbons on their hands to signify road safety.

The rally was flagged off by BMCRI Dean and Director Ramesh Krishna K., HOD of Orthopaedic Department Putta Kempa Raju, Victoria Hospital Medical Superintendent Deepak S. and President of Bangalore Orthopaedic Society Avinash Parthasarathy.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members of BMCRI all coming together to support the cause. The rally that commenced from BMCRI campus covered the entire area of Victoria Hospital campus where the public was encouraged to follow road safety measures. The participants held banners and placards displaying ‘Safety on the Road, Assurance for Life’ ; ‘Speed thrills but kills’; ‘Obey Traffic Signs, Arrive Safe and Sound’.