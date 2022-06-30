Bike lifter arrested

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 20:30 IST

The Kengeri police arrested a 35-year-old bike lifter and recovered four stolen bikes worth ₹3.7 lakh from him on Wednesday.

The accused Manjunath from Rajarajeshwari Nagar was caught by alert police on Uttarahalli main road when they were checking vehicles and found Manjunath trying to slip away suspiciously .

The police gave a hot chase and managed to pin him down. Based on his confession, the police recovered four bikes which were stolen by him.

The accused would use a bunch of duplicate keys to steal the bikes and sell it to his contacts at throwaway prices, a police officer said.