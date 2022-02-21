Bike lifter arrested

Alert patrolling police caught a notorious bike lifter and recovered 12 two wheelers worth ₹ 6.7 lakh from him.

The accused, Venkata Swamy , 40, from Chintamani, was caught by head constable Venkataramappa on Monday while he was moving suspiciously in a residential area. He was brought to the station and detailed questioning led him to confess that he would steal bikes, parked in front of houses, by breaking the hand locks, the police said.

Based on his information, the police recovered 12 bikes which he had stolen from various parts of the city since a few months.

The accused has been taken into custody for further investigations.