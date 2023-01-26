ADVERTISEMENT

Bike lifter arrested in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hennur police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old habitual offender and recovered six bikes worth ₹3.7 lakh from him.

Based on a bike theft complaint, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV camera footage and arrested Azhar Pasha from Bhattarahalli in K.R. Puram.

Based on his confession, the police recovered five more bikes which were allegedly stolen from City Market, Banasawadi , RM Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, and Govindapura police station limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused would allegedly move around residential areas to identify bikes parked outside the house and steal them using duplicate keys. The police have taken him into custody to investigate further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US