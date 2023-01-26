HamberMenu
Bike lifter arrested in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hennur police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old habitual offender and recovered six bikes worth ₹3.7 lakh from him.

Based on a bike theft complaint, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV camera footage and arrested Azhar Pasha from Bhattarahalli in K.R. Puram.

Based on his confession, the police recovered five more bikes which were allegedly stolen from City Market, Banasawadi , RM Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, and Govindapura police station limits.

The accused would allegedly move around residential areas to identify bikes parked outside the house and steal them using duplicate keys. The police have taken him into custody to investigate further.

