Bike lifter arrested in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 20:33 IST

Th Viveknagar police arrested a bike lifter and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7 lakh from him.

The accused Yaseen Pasha is a habitual offender arrested in a robbery case in JP Nagar. After coming out on bail, the accused started stealing bikes parked in front of houses, said the police.

The accused had stolen a scooter from outside the house of a student. Based on the complaint, the police analysed CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested him.

