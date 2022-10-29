Bike lifter arrested in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Th Viveknagar police arrested a bike lifter and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7 lakh from him.

The accused Yaseen Pasha is a habitual offender arrested in a robbery case in JP Nagar. After coming out on bail, the accused started stealing bikes parked in front of houses, said the police.

The accused had stolen a scooter from outside the house of a student. Based on the complaint, the police analysed CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested him.