Bike lifter arrested, 10 bikes worth ₹7 lakh recovered

The Jayanagar police arrested a 24-year-old bike lifter and recovered 10 two wheelers worth ₹7 lakh from him.

The accused Manjunatha, 24, from Gouribidanur, was caught when he was riding a stolen scooter and tried to escape after noticing the police conducting random vehicle check drive. Manjunath dumped the bike and began to flee. The cops pinned him down after a chase. Manjunath was brought to the station and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime, the police said.

Based on his confession, the police recovered the stolen bikes and have taken him into custody for further investigations. Th accused would move around the city to identify parked bikes in front of houses and steal them. He would use duplicate keys and also knew the technique of breaking the hand locks and starting the bike without keys, a police officer, said .