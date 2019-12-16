Bike hits guard sitting near gate

Two people were killed when a biker lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard who was sitting near the back gate of a resort at Rajarajeshwarinagar on Saturday night.

The police identified the deceased as Maruthi, the biker, and Raju, the guard.

The police said Maruthi was riding the bike with his friend Mahesh in the pillion. According to the Kengeri traffic, the accident occurred near the back gate of Shakti Hills resort around 10.30 p.m. when Maruthi was riding towards R.R. Nagar. Owing to the impact of the accident, the two people on the bike and the guard crashed into the gate, according to the police.

The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Maruthi succumbed first. Raju died in the early hours of Sunday.

Mahesh is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, said the police.