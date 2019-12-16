Bengaluru

Bike hits guard sitting near gate

more-in

Rider, guard succumb to injuries

Two people were killed when a biker lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard who was sitting near the back gate of a resort at Rajarajeshwarinagar on Saturday night.

The police identified the deceased as Maruthi, the biker, and Raju, the guard.

The police said Maruthi was riding the bike with his friend Mahesh in the pillion. According to the Kengeri traffic, the accident occurred near the back gate of Shakti Hills resort around 10.30 p.m. when Maruthi was riding towards R.R. Nagar. Owing to the impact of the accident, the two people on the bike and the guard crashed into the gate, according to the police.

The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Maruthi succumbed first. Raju died in the early hours of Sunday.

Mahesh is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, said the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
road accident
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 1:12:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bike-hits-guard-sitting-near-gate/article30314834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY