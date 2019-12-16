Bike hits guard sitting near gate

Two people were killed when a biker lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard who was sitting near the back gate of a resort at Rajarajeshwarinagar on Saturday night.
The police identified the deceased as Maruthi, the biker, and Raju, the guard.
The police said Maruthi was riding the bike with his friend Mahesh in the pillion. According to the Kengeri traffic, the accident occurred near the back gate of Shakti Hills resort around 10.30 p.m. when Maruthi was riding towards R.R. Nagar. Owing to the impact of the accident, the two people on the bike and the guard crashed into the gate, according to the police.
The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Maruthi succumbed first. Raju died in the early hours of Sunday.
Mahesh is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, said the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.