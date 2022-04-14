Bike-borne men snatch gold chain from woman

Bengaluru

Two bike borne men robbed a gold chain from a homemaker who was on her way for morning walk close to her house in Ramamurthynagar on Thursday morning.

The victim, Bindu, a resident of OMBR Layout 4th Main, was walking close to her house when two men confronted her and snatched her gold chain weighing 12 grams. They sped away before she could react. Bindu screamed for help, but the accused managed to escape.

The Ramamurthynagar police have taken up a case and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused.