Bike-borne men accused of harassing mother-son duo

March 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

A complaint has been registered at MICO Layout Police station against bike-borne men, accusing them of attacking and intentionally trying to ram into a car in which a mother and son were onboard.

The alleged incident happened when the mother and son were returning home after dinner at a friend’s home. Around 12.30 a.m. near Someshwara Temple in Anugraha Layout, bike-borne men allegedly attacked them. Through a series of posts on social media, the complainant narrated the incident and reached out to authorities.

In his complaint, he stated that he was returning home with his mother at night. Three to four persons riding on two bikes tried to ram into their car intentionally. When he stopped the car, the accused allegedly tried to damage the vehicle. When the driver of the car tried to escape, the accused tried to block the path several times and followed them till Hulimavu Police station.

“My mother was literally pleading for life. She is really anxious and shaken by this incident. What would have happened if I had hit someone when being chased. Kindly look into CCTV footage from Someshwara Temple to Meenakshi Mall,” states one of the social media messages tagging the police by the complainant. The complainant also shared video footage of the incident.

DCP of South-East Division, C.K. Baba said that the jurisdictional police are investigating the case. “The police have identified the accused. Investigation is on. Based on the investigation, further action will be taken.”