Bihar man jumps on to tracks at Jnanabharati Namma Metro station, rescued by BMRCL staff

A 30-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train at Jnanabharati Metro Station on the afternoon of September 17, 2024. However, alert staff of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) rescued him.

The man has been identified as Siddarth from Bihar. According to BMRCL officials, the man was waiting at the station and jumped onto the tracks at around 1:13 pm when a train was approaching the platform. The alert station controller and staff activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and rescued him. He was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The accused did not sustain any injuries as he was rescued in the nick of time. Train services on the entire Purple Line was resumed 15 minutes later and twi trains were operated in a short loop at Mysuru Road instead of Challaghatta metro station, BMRCL said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani helpline number 104)