GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar man jumps on to tracks at Jnanabharati Namma Metro station, rescued by BMRCL staff

According to BMRCL officials, the man was waiting jumped onto the tracks when a train was approaching the platform.

Updated - September 17, 2024 05:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Namma Metro plying on the Purple line.

A file photo of Namma Metro plying on the Purple line. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A 30-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train at Jnanabharati Metro Station on the afternoon of September 17, 2024. However, alert staff of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) rescued him.

The man has been identified as Siddarth from Bihar. According to BMRCL officials, the man was waiting at the station and jumped onto the tracks at around 1:13 pm when a train was approaching the platform. The alert station controller and staff activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and rescued him. He was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The accused did not sustain any injuries as he was rescued in the nick of time. Train services on the entire Purple Line was resumed 15 minutes later and twi trains were operated in a short loop at Mysuru Road instead of Challaghatta metro station, BMRCL said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani helpline number 104)

Published - September 17, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.