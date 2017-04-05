Bigg Boss fame Pratham attempts suicide

The winner of the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 4, Pratham, attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills allegedly after a fight with his friend at his flat in Nagarabhavi on Tuesday. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where the doctors said he was out of danger. He was eventually discharged.

Before taking the step, Pratham posted a video on his Facebook account, where he expressed disappointment with his friend Lokesh and also accused him of harassment.

The police, who rushed to the hospital, suspect that this was a gimmick to hog the limelight. The police have taken up a non-cognizable case and are investigating further.

Earlier, Lokesh had filed a complaint with the Basaveshwara Nagar police accusing Pratham of assaulting him over a trivial row.