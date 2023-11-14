Bigg Boss contestant Tanisha booked under Atrocities Act

November 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kumblagodu police in Ramanagara district have booked reality show Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Tanisha Kuppanda under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Atrocities Act on November 14

The case was registered following a complaint by P Padma, State president, Akhila Karnataka Bovi Samaja.

The complainant alleged that accused Kuppanda during a conversation with a fellow contestant called him ‘Vadda’ in one of episodes telecasted on a private channel and on the company’ streaming app.

The complaint said the usage of the word is disparaging towards the Bovi community and sought action against Kuppanda.

Miss Kuppanda became second contestant in the season 10 of reality show to end up in legal tangle after Varthur Santhosh, who was arrested for wearing a tiger claw pendant. Santosh was in judicial custody for 14 days before he was granted bail and returned to the Bigg Boss house.

A senior police officer from Ramanagara talking to The Hindu said, “The police after filing FIR have launched investigation to check the veracity of the statement made during the show. Based on the initial findings, appropriate action will be initiated as per the act.”

A source in the private channel said the video clip of the conversation in question was shared with the police. The source added, “Tanisha used a word Dadda (stupid) and not Vadda.”