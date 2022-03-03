BIFFes will be inaugurated on March 3 every year: CM Bommai

With an aim to mark the release of the first Kannada ‘talkie’ film Sati Sulochana, March 3 to be observed as World Kannada Cinema Day

To mark the date the first Kannada ‘talkie’ film Sati Sulochana was released 90 years ago in 1932, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that March 3 will henceforth be celebrated as ‘Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day’ (World Kannada Cinema Day). He was speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Thursday.

Addressing concerns that there has been no fixed calendar for the Festival, the CM announced it will be held for a week from March 3 every year.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the eve of the State budget that Mr. Bommai is slated to present on Friday. People from the film industry used this to make several requests for support. “Many theatres are closing down and we need government support to keep them afloat,” D. R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said.

Sunil Puranik, chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, appealed to the Government to convert the house of noted Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal into a memorial and fund the completion of a 300 seat auditorium at the Academy. Mr. Bommai said his government was committed to support both demands, apart from implementing a film city in Mysuru, a proposal in the previous budget.

Mr. Puranik also announced the Academy has plans to hold film festivals at prominent cities in the state such as Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and the border districts.

Mr. Bommai made light of the request made by the Festival’s artistic director Narahari Rao to set up a permanent festival directorate. “We organised this edition of the festival in 35 days, working day and night. I request the Government to form a permanent Festival Directorate, which will make it more organised,” Mr. Rao said. Responding to this in his speech Mr. Bommai said organisers have to thank COVID-19 for showing them that the festival could be organised in 35 days and not six months. “Next time we need to organise it in 30 days,” he said.

He appealed to filmmakers, actors and others from the Kannada film industry to not miss the opportunity to broaden their exposure. “Kannada films are a key component of the Kannada identity. And we need more films that give a social message to the people of the State,” he said.

Actor Darshan, who was one of the chief guests, entered the auditorium midway through the CM’s speech to loud whistles and hooting by his fans, causing some embarrassment.