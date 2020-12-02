BIFFes to be held in February-end or March

There was much uncertainty about the event owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

The 13th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held either in the last week of February or the first week of March 2021. There was much uncertainty about the annual flagship event of Bengaluru in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa gave his approval to hold the film festival.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman Sunil Puranik said that out of hundreds of film festivals held across the world, only 45 have received accreditation to be international film festivals.

“For the last 10 years, there have been efforts to get the international film festival tag. We are hopeful of Bengaluru film festival getting the tag this year,” he said. Holding the festival with regularity and on time is one of the criteria for such a tag.

In the light of this, the academy had appealed to the Chief Minister to give approval to hold the film festival in the last week of February or first week of March 2021.