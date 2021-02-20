Bengaluru

BIFFes to be held from March 24 to 31

Actors Shruthi and Tara, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Information C.C. Patil amd Karnatka Chalanachitra Academy President Sunil Puranik at the launch of the logo.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Film buffs, who spent the better part of last year away from theatres, will be able to get their fill of international and local films at the 13th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), which will be held at the end of March.

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, on Friday, announced that the festival will be held from March 24 to 31. The Chief Minister unveiled the logo of this year’s edition of the film festival.

BiFFes is usually held earlier in the year; in 2020, it began on February 27. This year, however, the popular event was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Films will be screened in 11 screens at PVR in Orion Mall.

