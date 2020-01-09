BIFFes from February 26 to March 4

The twelfth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from February 26 to March 4 in the city.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a press conference on Thursday, said it will be held at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, the venue of the festival from 2016. There will be no screening of films in Mysuru. The inauguration will be on a grand scale at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on February 26.

The announcement of the festival has been much delayed this year, raising fears of it hampering the organisation of the festival. Sunil Puranik, the new chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, said there has been a delay in the work for the festival, owing to the delay in the change of leadership of the academy.

“I took charge a week ago and we have begun work in earnest. We will ensure there are no issues with the festival,” he said. BiFFes is usually held in the first and second weeks of February.

Every edition of BIFFes focuses on cinema from two countries and has films on a particular theme, which are yet to be decided for this edition of the festival. N. Vidyashankar, creative director, BIFFes 2020, said while they began curating the festival a few days ago, the country focus and theme were yet to be decided. “We can write to people only once the dates are finalised, which has happened now,” he said.