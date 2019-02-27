Biffes 2019: ‘Many classics are unpresentable to present-day audience’

Renowned Polish film-maker Krzysztof Zanussi observed on Wednesday that the cine world is changing fast and classics, including those of Italian film-maker Michelangelo Antonioni or Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman, have become ‘unpresentable’ to the present day audience.

Zanussi, one of the major figures in post-war Polish cinema, spoke at the 11th edition of Biffes. His recent 118-minute film Ether was screened on Tuesday.

“I feel that the world is changing very fast, but the film language is less advanced. As technology is advancing, even classics of Antonioni and Bergman have become less presentable to the audience,” he said.

The 80-year-old film-maker drew the attention of the audience to various disciplines, including scripting, casting and developing the content. “Of late, I have stopped looking into camera work or visiting the editing room and the music studio, as I completely believe in their creativity,” he said.

Zanussi started as a physicist, before shifting to philosophy and ending up as a film-maker, inspired by Bergman. “First, I fell in love with physics. On understanding that it is difficult to get a Noble in physics, where competition is stiff, I opted to capturing the passage of time through the camera,” he said with a smile.

Admitting that he and creative minds of his generation have memories of World War II, Zanussi said, “None of us can take life for guaranteed and have to justify our living.”

Renowned film critic M K Raghavendra and Akumal Ramachandra spoke to him about his earlier visit to India and the films he made. Among his significant works is Constant Factor, a film partly shot in India in 1980.

“Some students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune were involved in the filming process, and that will always be very memorable,” he said.

He said that ‘a certain kind of humanism and spiritual intuition’ drew him to India.

On the present day cinema, he said. “Quality and quantity of cinema is enormous. But the level of communication is lower than it used to be.”